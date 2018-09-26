Thorny problem of the Biggenden Rose

UNDER DISCUSSION: The unveiling of the Biggenden Rose two years ago.

WILL the Biggenden Rose be moved or won't it? This will finally be decided at a community consultation forum on Thursday September 27.

For the past two years the placement of the iconic rose at the end of the rose gardens in Edward St has been a topic of debate.

With another sculpture being commissioned through an RADF grant, North Burnett Regional Council will hold another community consultation forum tonight at 7pm to discuss suitable locations for the rose and new bottle tree within the township.

Also under discussion will be the sculpture of the miner in Beiers Park.

Councillor Robbie Radel said there was presently bunting around the sculpture due to its unsafe condition.

"Parts are rusted so we need to decide whether it needs to be repaired or replaced,” he said.

"So we need community input on this decision as well.”

Burnett Livestock and Realty commented on its Facebook page: "Keep the Rose where it is Biggenden. We have our office in Edward St, we are there mostly five days a week, it's great to see visitors posing with the Rose up that end of Edward St and I think we need to have art pieces spread out in Biggenden. Let's leave the Rose where it is and add to the sculpture trail as we can.”

Interested people are encouraged to attend the Memorial Hall Thursday night to discuss their ideas about the structure's future.

For further information, phone Cr Radel on 0458625950 or the council office on 1300696272