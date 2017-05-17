Thomas there in spirit for rowers

Bundaberg North State School rowing team captains Georgia Haupt and Luke Laven are ready to take part in Head of the River rowing challenge with Thomas Walker in their minds.

"HE'LL be with us every stroke of the way."

The students at North Bundaberg State High school believe Thomas Walker's spirit will help them dominate in this year's rowing competition.

The Head of The River championship is an annual event held between high school across the Bundaberg region.

North High's 24 rowers will give it their all fighting to win in the name of Thomas.

Thomas was killed in a road accident on Moore Park Rd in December.

His sister Chelsea Walker said Thomas was a big part of rowing teams in Bundaberg and it was nice to see his spirit live on through his friends.

"Our dad always rowed when he was younger and he got Tom in to it and he just loved it," she said.

The two rowing captains, Luke Laven and Georgia Haupt, were Thomas's best mate and girlfriend and now they wear a Boral hat to honour him.

"Tom had a Boral hat and he wore it everywhere. Now they do," Chelsea said.

"He had a really big impact on his friends and rowing was a big part of his life, this shows how much of an impact he made."

Georgia said Thomas would certainly be missed, while Luke said it would be better if Thomas was with them in real life but his spirit would be there pushing the team along at the least.

North Bundaberg State High School teacher Teressa Gibson said the team missed Thomas dearly but it was nice to see his memory live on.

"They have the logo '6' 2", 100% natural Thomas Walker' all on their shirts to honour him," Ms Gibson said yesterday.

"We have acknowledged him on our shirts, and his golden curls and bucket hat have been missed at training along with his beautiful tutu and spirit on regatta days."

The Bundaberg North State High team will compete in the Head of River on June 10 against Gin Gin State High School, Bundaberg State High School, St Luke's Anglican School and Shalom College.