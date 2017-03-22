This year's book sale to come with a new twist

There will be books and clothes at this year's Life Life book sale.

WITH thousands of items on sale, everyone can have the chance to grab a bargain at this year's Lifeline Book Fest.

The 16th Bundaberg Book Fest will raise money to support Lifeline Crisis Support Services.

This year there will be $2 clothing sale to run in conjunction with the event.

It will be held at the main pavillion, Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, from 8am on April 1-2. Entry is by donation.

For more information phone Andrew Armstrong 0408 054 156 or email andrew.armstrong

@uccommunity.org.au