This yachtie gives Bundy Hospital five stars

SAILOR CASTS HOSPITAL REVIEW: New South Wales resident, Michael Batty said he was appreciative of the treatment he received at Bundaberg Hospital recently.

MICHAEL Batty sailed his yacht down the coast from Airlie Beach to Mooloolaba recently and didn’t expect his sea-escape to take him to a hospital ward.

But when the experienced sailor started to feel a little under the weather, he decided to berth the vessel at Burnett Heads.

As a matter of precaution and to rule out the threat of a heart attack, an ambulance was called to the IGA at Burnett Heads and transported Mr Batty to Bundaberg Hospital.

“Fortunately, it turned out to be a stomach issue — they also said there was no brain but I think they meant no brain problem,” he mused.

“They told me I was fit for my age and my heart was fantastic and since being back in Sydney, I’ve felt fine.”

The seventy-four-year-old said he wanted to thank the staff at Bundaberg Hospital and offer an outsider’s perspective on the facility, after his admission on August 30.

“They were exceptionally thorough, the place was lovely, safe and sound and the staff were so caring and friendly,” Mr Batty said.

“Sometimes you hear scary things about regional hospitals or public health, but I was so impressed and I actually came away thinking ‘why do I pay private health insurance when the public service is as good as that?’

“I want the Bundaberg community to know that they have a damn good hospital and that service should not be abused.”

After waiting an average length time of about two hours and being admitted for nine, Mr Batty was free to hop back on his yacht.