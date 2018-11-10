This weekend's Rememberance Day services across Bundy region

A number of services and Armistice commemorations will be held across the region this weekend.

By night the Bundaberg Rum Distillery will glow red all weekend to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

Today

An Armistice run will take place in Bargara as part of the weekly community Parkrun from 7am along the Bargara foreshore followed by a Bargara memorial event at 10am hosted by the Bargara Remembers Committee.

Tomorrow

The War Nurses Mural depicting war nurses over the past 100 years will be unveiled at the War Nurses Memorial park, corner of Bourbong and Takalvan Sts, Bundaberg (opposite Bundaberg Hospital) from 9.45am.

A Centenary Remembrance Day service and Dedication of The Peace Bells will be held from 10am at the Christ Church Anglican Church, 59 Woongarra St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg's Remembrance Day service, which marks the Centenary of Armistice, will be held from 10.30am in Anzac Park, Quay St.

Gin Gin service will be held from 10.30am at the Cenotaph in Mulgrave St.

Rosedale service will be held from 10.40am at the Cenotaph in Prince St.

Bucca service at Bucca Hall, 28 Logs Rd from 10.45am.

Burnett Heads at Memorial Park, Lutz St from 10.45am.

Childers parade will assemble at 9.45am before the march along North St at 10am and service from 10.30am.

Woodgate service at Community Park, Woodgate Esplanade from 10.45am.

The Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band will join pipers and bands at memorials across Australia at 4pm playing The Battle's O'er, at the Cenotaph, corner of Bourbong and Barolin Sts, Bundaberg.