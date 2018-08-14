'This wasn't my plan': From canefields to 10 Downing Street

LEX Greensill grew up in Bundaberg. He graduated from Kepnock State High School before doing a law degree by correspondence through QUT.

Mr Greensill left his position as an article clerk at local law firm Payne Butler Lang at 22 and moved to Sydney.

There he worked for a number of startups - one of them, Fifth Finger, was bought by Nine MSN and was one of the pioneers for the technology behind text messaging.

Mr Greenshill met wife British Vicky Greenshill at Bundaberg Hospital, after which he moved to London.

The father of two has worked for a number of international banks like Morgan Stanley and Citibank.

After leaving the latter, Mr Greensill became an advisor to then-British Prime Minister David Cameron.

During this time he advised him on helping small businesses get access to credit. Through this role, he also had the opportunity to advise former US President Barack Obama.

In 2011, Greensill Capital was founded. Today, it is worth $US1.64 billion.

"This wasn't my plan. I had big dreams and I'm obviously thrilled but I would be lying if I said this was what I expected," Mr Greensill said.

"I had an ambition that's shared with my brothers, we're all partners together, to make a difference and I guess we have in that way been able to grow something that makes a difference to hundreds of thousands of people."

When asked what advice he'd give to young people from Bundaberg, Mr Greensill said it was all about taking risks.

"Getting ahead is about determination, hard work and passion," he said.

"Yes, it'll be hard, but at a young age, you've got so little to lose, so take a chance. Now is the time to have a vision and run with it."