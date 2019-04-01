Tiny Airbnb with a six-month wait list

This little cabin in California is the most popular Airbnb listing in the world. Picture: Airbnb

The most visited Airbnb in the world is a small wooden cabin found near San Francisco.

Located about 129km south of the city, the small home measures just 9.2sq m but has been incredibly popular with holiday-makers.

The mushroom-shaped cabin was first listed on Airbnb in 2009 by owners Kitty and Michael and was one of the first properties to be listed outside of a city, The Sun reported.

Since then, it has had nearly 1300 reviews from guests who have given it five stars for cleanliness, value and location.

It's so popular, it is fully booked until October.

The cabin can hold three guests at a time. The main bedroom boasts a queen-sized bed with a Casper mattress, as well as a 32-inch flat screen TV.

There's also a sofa that can be transformed into a second sleeping area.

With a fridge, popcorn maker, French Press coffee machine and an outdoor barbecue on the deck, it is clear to see why it is so popular with guests.

Everything you could need is provided, from breakfast ingredients to toiletries and towels.

Many choose to stay in the cabin for stargazing, thanks to the glass domed roof, which is perfect for looking at the Milky Way.

There's Wi-Fi access so you can stay connected, but there are also forest trails all around the property if you want to get lost in the wild for a while.

"With a geodesic dome loft & a large deck in the trees, you'll feel like you're in a treehouse in the woods," reads the property's description on the website.

"We have been listing with Airbnb since July '09 and have had the most reservations of any of their listings!

It costs from $US130 ($A182.50) a night, while weekend stays are a minimum two-day booking.

Some of the most wish-listed Airbnb properties include a cave in Santorini and a rainforest cabin in Colombia.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission