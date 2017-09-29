This show will get you hot under the collar

AUSSIE HEAT: The boys will be in town for one performance only on Sunday night.

IT'S getting hot Bundy, and it's not just the weather.

If the moves from the film Magic Mike tickled your fancy then you won't want to miss this next big show coming to the region.

This Sunday, seven Aussie hotties will be taking the stage at Sugarland Tavern to give you one helluva night to remember.

Aussie Heat, advertised as "the most hands-on male strip show”, has performed on Australia's Got Talent and So You Think You Can Dance Australia and is now ready to give local audiences a treat.

Exploding with interactive seduction and world-class choreography, owner Darren Sutton said his "classically trained dancers will indulge your every fantasy”.

Mr Sutton said his show represented the Las Vegas brand of entertainment that was currently circuiting Sin City.

"We have a full-time show in Vegas and this is our first Aussie tour,” he said.

"Bundaberg audiences can expect to be seduced by seven sexy guys who have some fantastic Magic Mike-style moves.”

Mr Sutton said the performers were all full-time dancers who were hand-selected by a panel according to their skill set.

"Our show features lots of break-dancing, guys flying around the stage like ninjas and definitely some fun with the crowd,” he said.

"We are the new era of this type of entertainment because we get very interactive with our audience with lots of comedy, fun.”

Fourteen years in the game, Mr Sutton said he still loved every minute of performing.

"It is fast-paced, non-stop and something is always happening,” he said.

"The most important thing about it is audiences get up and dance, that's what I love most.”

Mr Sutton said male stripping had become exceptionally popular over the years, especially after the release of the Magic Mike movies.

"Magic Mike has really put male stripping on the map, big time,” he said.

"It has revolutionised everything.”

So if you are looking to have a bit of, ahem, naughty fun this weekend, book your tickets now at www.aussieheat.com.au.

The fun kicks off from 7pm at the Sugarland Tavern and tickets start from $43.45.