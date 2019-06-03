A man accused of stalking family members in Mackay has been denied bail for the second time.

CHILLING details have emerged as a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member and fleeing interstate made a second bid for freedom.

A Mackay court heard Michael Frederick Hansen allegedly told police, "This one's going to get very sticky when I shoot that b---- when I get out of here."

Magistrate John Smith said the bail objection detailed "alleged use of a firearm" and "threats to kill".

"And a police officer indicating that he (Mr Hansen) also informed, 'what happens if I head off interstate'," Mr Smith said.

The 59-year-old was denied bail in March for being an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and failing to appear - grounds that Mr Smith maintained.

"I would add an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety and welfare of other members of the public," Mr Smith said as he rejected bail for the second time.

Mr Hansen is facing eight charges including two counts of stalking and threatening violence against family members in Mackay in March.

The Mackay Magistrates Court heard Mr Hansen had been staying with one of the relatives he's accused of stalking.

"I think he's in all sorts of bother on the allegations they've made," Mr Smith said, adding the police evidence included a phone message and video camera footage.

The court heard Mr Hansen had told his solicitor, Chris Colwill, that the application had initially been denied because he did not have an appropriate bail address.

"Even with a bail address it doesn't change the seriousness of the allegations against him," Mr Smith said.

"Even if he came in with an affidavit that said he could reside with her majesty at Buckingham Palace I still wouldn't grant bail... it's too serious."

Mr Hansen has been in custody since March 20.

Mr Colwill said the stalking charges would need to be dealt with in the District Court and it could be December or January before an indictment was presented.

The case will be mentioned again next week.