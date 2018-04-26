This man could help break and enter investigation

WANTED: Bundaberg property crime squad investigators are seeking public assistance to help identify a man who may be able to assist with a current break and enter investigation.

DO YOU recognised this man?

Bundaberg property crime squad investigators are asking for the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist with a current break and enter investigation.

It is alleged the offence happened about 7.20am on April 16 at an address in John Moffat Road, Gooburrum.

Witnesses described the male person as about 30 years of age, 160cm tall with muscular build with fair coloured hair and light brown complexion.

It is believed he was wearing a black singlet, black shorts, shoes and riding a push bike, with a possibility a second person was also on a push bike.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink and quote reference number QP1800696659.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day at crimestoppersqld.com.au.