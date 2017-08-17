This little piggy stolen from outside home

WHEN this little piggy stayed home, someone saw it as the perfect opportunity to snatch the helpless pig.

Owner of the unique letterbox, Samantha Myles said they were devastated to see their beloved pig stolen.

"We were made the pig from a very close friend as a Christmas (and) house warming gift for our first house,” she said.

"I've always really liked pigs and thought that something like a pig letterbox would be the perfect thing for our new house to help make it us.”

Ms Myles said the pig letterbox was stolen from her Oakwood residence between 5.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

"Once we got home at around 10pm and saw that pig wasn't there to greet us as we drove in I went straight inside and called Policelink,” she said.

While no one has come forward with the letterbox Ms Myles said she was disappointed but not giving up, taking to social media in the hopes someone will return and so more people can keep an eye out for the abductee.

Her message to whoever has the pig was that she would "just like it returned”.

"I don't mind if it's on my front lawn or you come up to me and say you just found it. It's not about a monetary value, this was a gift from a close friend who went out of his way to make something for us and then to have people just go and take it is really disheartening.”