29°
News

This little piggy stolen from outside home

Mikayla Haupt
| 17th Aug 2017 12:25 PM
STOLEN: The beloved pig letterbox.
STOLEN: The beloved pig letterbox.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN this little piggy stayed home, someone saw it as the perfect opportunity to snatch the helpless pig.

Owner of the unique letterbox, Samantha Myles said they were devastated to see their beloved pig stolen.

"We were made the pig from a very close friend as a Christmas (and) house warming gift for our first house,” she said.

"I've always really liked pigs and thought that something like a pig letterbox would be the perfect thing for our new house to help make it us.”

Ms Myles said the pig letterbox was stolen from her Oakwood residence between 5.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

"Once we got home at around 10pm and saw that pig wasn't there to greet us as we drove in I went straight inside and called Policelink,” she said.

While no one has come forward with the letterbox Ms Myles said she was disappointed but not giving up, taking to social media in the hopes someone will return and so more people can keep an eye out for the abductee.

Her message to whoever has the pig was that she would "just like it returned”.

"I don't mind if it's on my front lawn or you come up to me and say you just found it. It's not about a monetary value, this was a gift from a close friend who went out of his way to make something for us and then to have people just go and take it is really disheartening.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg letterbox stolen theft

National award for innovative Bundaberg cattle farmer

National award for innovative Bundaberg cattle farmer

BUNDABERG'S Rob Cook has won a national award recognising excellence in agriculture at Canberra.

REVEALED: Major changes coming to Brothers Club

BIG PLANS: Brothers Sports Club is preparing for major renovations at its popular venue.

Club defends its viability as it plans for major upgrades

Woolworths, Coles, Aldi: Why it pays to check docket

Do you know about your supermarket's 'freebie policy'?

Tears of joy as two stolen pups reunited with RSPCA staff

Two of three stolen puppies have been reunited with RSPCA.

RSCPA staff happy to find two of three stolen puppies

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Man's anger as last flower of hope ripped from the ground

CALLOUS: All that's left of the garden.

The Little Green Frog owner angry over theft

Phil Emmanuel ready to rock local festival

JAMMING: Guitar legend Phil Emmanuel will rock Moore Park.

Get ready to party!

Find out about 10c refund scheme at meeting

CHANGE COMING: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says now is the time to start preparing for next year's changes.

Learn how to make cash from trash

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA PLUS 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered outdoor entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, IN GROUND POOL, 1012m2 BLOCK

10 Hampson Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $219,000

Be quick to organise your inspection of this must see brick house ready for you to add your own cosmetic personal touches to turn this house into your new...

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $164,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* This is the ideal...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 95 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 95 Amalfi Court...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 97 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $157,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Quietly tucked away...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $162,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 99 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 99 Amalfi Court...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Easement free and...

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property