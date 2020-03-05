This is what the Bears will march in

Trent Seeds for Bundaberg Bears against Sunshine Coast Falcons in a 47th Battalion rugby league carnival fixture at Glenholme Park, Saturday, May 5, 2018. The Bundy Bears will be wearing something different this year.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Bears are hoping to dress to impress with new jerseys for this year’s 47th Battalion.

The NewsMail was given an exclusive look at the new jerseys the Bears will wear when they play at home in the 50th edition in May.

The front features the Bear’s logo and the proud maroon Bundy plays under.

The jersey from the front that the Bundy Bears will wear at the 47th Battalion this year in Bundy.

It also features soldiers from the 47th Battalion who fought in WWI and WWII.

In 1921, the 47th Battalion became a regiment purely with soldiers from Wide Bay, who fought in World War II as soldiers from this region.

Every year, since 1971, regions in the Queensland Central Division have fought for the 47th Battalion Shield.

Bundaberg hosted the first and will host this year’s 50th, aiming to celebrate the milestone with a win for the first time since 2013 when the team won at home.

The back of the jersey features sponsor Takalvans.

Bundy shirt producer Struddys produced the jersey.

The jersey from the back that the Bundy Bears will wear at the 47th Battalion this year in Bundy.

The 47th Battalion will be held on May 4 and 5.

There will be more on the carnival in the lead up to the event in the NewsMail.