Block shock: ‘This could ruin you’

LESS than two weeks into this current season of The Block, it's become apparent one team has a weakness when it comes to personal admin.

Queensland couple Norm and Jess are falling behind: their receipts haven't been submitted, their tradies haven't been paid, and even their own on-site bedroom - ideally an ordered safehaven from the chaos of The Block - looks like an unliveable bombsite.

"To be honest, we suck at admin. We're terrible," Jess confesses.

Block host Scott Cam tees up a much-needed meeting with a Suncorp accountant named Sarah, who will help to get their expenses in order. The 'intervention' starts promisingly, with Sarah actually congratulating Jess and Norm as she notes they're paying their tradies at reasonable rates and are not in danger of being ripped off.

However, there is one big red flag among their accounts.

Sarah from Suncorp gives the guys a bit of tough love.

"I've got to say, one of the things I am MOST concerned about, is what you ARE spending your money on. Charcoal Chicken."

The couple look stunned. There it is, on their official Block credit card account: a $94 spend at Charcoal Chicken.

Jess is horrified. "Oh my god, I'm going to vomit. Are you playing a joke on us? Is this a practical joke?" she asks the crew.

Sorry guys, it's not a stitch-up.

Sarah tells the couple it's not a joke - and delivers quite the stern parental lecture reminding Jess that Block credit cards are to be used for Block purchases, not roast chicken.

"That money that Scott did give you is for renovating. You cannot go down this slippery path … And don't forget, you've got a fridge full of YouFoodz."

The couple insist they haven't used their credit card improperly. Jess, in particular, feels humiliated by the allegations.

Jess faces a tough question: Did I spend 94 bucks on roast chook?

"Sarah must've just thought we were the biggest bunch of derros. I'm mortified. We're not derros. We're not going to buy f**king Charcoal Chicken with The Block's money!"

Jess and Norm insist that there's only one explanation: The card has been stolen.

Sarah says she'll investigate it. "I'm so glad you told me, because this is the thing that would ruin you," she warns them.

Jess has a plan: "We cancel that card, we find out who it is, and we kick them in the nuts."

Norm has a plan of his own - he's "going to the grog shop." Just make sure you pay with the right card, Norm …

