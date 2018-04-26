Menu
ROOM AND BOARD: Data states 19-year-olds should pay rent.
This is the age your kids should start paying you rent

Sarah Steger
26th Apr 2018 6:02 PM

PARENTS should start charging board once their children turn 19, according to new research.

A finder.com.au survey of 2085 Australians revealed 19 is the right age for young people still living in the family home to contribute financially.

But not all parents agreed with the research.

One in five Australians (20 per cent) said they wouldn't charge their child board, regardless of age or financial circumstances.

Those aged 18-23 said they shouldn't be charged board until they were in their 20s.

The research showed 40 per cent of 20-24-year-olds are still living at home.

    Local Partners