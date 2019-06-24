This is pressure residents will want to be under

NEW technology is putting much-welcomed pressure on Moore Park Beach residents, with a new modern pump system officially replacing the old water tower.

Bundaberg Regioanl Council's water spokesman Cr Jason Bartels said the water tower was decommissioned last week and he was confident residents would have noticed an immediate improvement.

"Previously, when water was supplied from the outdated water tower, there would be fluctuations in pressure,” Cr Bartels said.

"Feedback from residents revealed that, more often than not, the water pressure was inadequate.

"Now that water is being supplied solely through the booster pumps the pressure will remain stable.

"Staff have been constantly reviewing the water pressure readings since the pumps came online with significantly improved results.”

He said the pumps would continue to provide increased water pressure which residents would notice over time.

"The pressure will be gradually increased over coming months which will limit any potential pipe damage from a sudden increase in pressure,” he said.

Cr Bartels said the major project included the installation of the new pump set, a new switchboard and pipework alterations inside the pump station.

"It has been delivered well within budget because council's technical staff were able to carry out a lot of the work in-house, he said.

"This is a great result for the entire community and really showcases the skills and talent of our workforce.”

While the water tower has been decommissioned it's set to remain in place and function as a communications tower.