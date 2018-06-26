Flight fury: ‘This is an absolute joke’

A PASSENGER was stunned when the airline cancelled her flight - and put her on a new one that gave her just 25 minutes in her destination.

Mairéad Sweeney, 24, a financial analyst, had booked flights with Ryanair to the Portuguese capital of Lisbon as a surprise present for her boyfriend Christopher Hendry's 30th birthday.

However her plans were wrecked when the airline yesterday cancelled the £258 ($459) return flights she had booked in January.

Instead she was offered flights from Glasgow that landed in Lisbon on September 30 at 8.30pm - and then departed the city just 25 minutes later.

She had booked the couple on to a flight that left Glasgow on September 27 at 10.30am.

Mairéad burst into tears when she told her boyfriend as it ruined her carefully thought out surprise gift.

The 24-year-old told the Sun Online: "I couldn't believe it when I saw it. I got an email from Ryanair yesterday. I just thought 'surely that can't be right'.

"I thought it must be a joke, I had to even get someone from work to read it as well. I looked for other flights but they only go from Glasgow to Lisbon on Sundays - so then I realised it wasn't a mistake.

"I couldn't get over it. You wouldn't even be able to disembark the aircraft in that time. I bought the flights as a surprise for my boyfriend's 30th, he had no idea.

"I had to tell him what had happened, I came home from work and I burst into tears. My plan had come crashing down."

Mairéad, who has just bought a house with her boyfriend, was offered a full refund by Ryanair but she said flights to Lisbon at the end of September have now doubled in price.

She is now having to look at alternative destinations to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.

The 24-year-old has vowed to never fly with Ryanair ever again.

"This has totally put me off … I would never book in advance with them again", she said.

A Ryanair passenger was shocked. Picture: Eric Salard

"I tried to contact them via email, which wasn't great, and on the online chat but that's always busy.

"I then tried on the phone and Twitter but I can't get hold of anyone to talk about it. I am hitting barrier after barrier. They don't really seem to care, they haven't got back to me yet. I just want to talk to someone."

A spokesman for Ryanair told the Sun Online: "Due to commercial reasons, this route from Glasgow to Lisbon has been reduced from two services per week to one service per week from September 2018.

"This customer was automatically moved to the next available flight on this route (Sunday) and was advised by email of this route reduction and her options to accept the flight change, request a full refund or move for free to an alternative date/route.

"This customer has requested a full refund of her flights, which is being processed."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.