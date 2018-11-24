This is a man's issue too

ACTING Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Kevin Thomson's strongest memory in the fight to stop violence against women is sobering.

The local veteran cop helped remove a young woman and three children from a "very violent domestic situation".

"After a lot of work, we got that family to another state to a place of safety," he said.

"But my worst day was finding out about three to four weeks later, that the lady died from medical conditions associated with her abuse in that other state."

Yesterday was national White Ribbon Day which promotes the vision of a nation where women are respected and live in safety free from violence from men.

The message was simple, women's safety is a man's issue too.

"WRA operates in collaboration and alongside many other organisations to end men's violence against women and to make women's lives safe," Act Insp Thomson said.

"It is about mobilising men and communities to end because Australia needs men to stand up, speak out and act."

Act Insp Thomson explained the organisation understood not all men were violent towards women but "we all know those who commit violence against women". "White Ribbon Australia is about those men who have the attitude of not committing violence against women to stand up, speak up and act.

"Do something, if we don't do anything then things won't change."

While he acknowledged changing attitudes and behaviours would take some time, Act Insp Thomson said if lives were saved, that time was well spent.

"So I challenge all the men in Australia to stand up and speak out and act against violence," he said

"Today is not about statistics it is about engaging men to stop all violence against women, whether it be violence, dis-respectfulness and abuse."

In the Wide Bay area, police estimate they attended more than 1800 incidents of domestic violence since July this year.

About 1200 DV applications were taken out by police on the victim's behalf.

"It might be as simple as if you know someone, speak to them say 'hey this is not right, lets go and get help,' he said

"There are many organisations out there, government and non-governmental that will help the victims as well as the perpetrators of violence.

"A wolf whistle is being disrespectful towards women and we do not need that in our society any more... in the workplace you can help by stopping the 'water cooler conversations' and degrading posters."

For more information visit whiteribbon.org.au.