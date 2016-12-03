This decision could save you on your next flight

INCOMIN AIRLINE: Virgin Australia starts flying over the city of Bundaberg. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

VIRGIN Australia and Jetstar have stopped the pre-selection of travel insurance on their online booking platforms following discussions with the ACCC.

Both airlines' customers will no longer have to de-select travel insurance if they do not wish to purchase it.

Instead, customers will select travel insurance if they wish to purchase it.

As of July 1, next year Jetstar will no longer pre-select checked baggage, seat selection, travel insurance and charity donations.

"The ACCC has been concerned that the 'opt out' model has seen a number of consumers unintentionally pay for unwanted 'pre-ticked' extras," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

"Jetstar's announcement is another step forward in the ACCC's continuing effort to end pre-selection conduct in the Australian airline industry."

Yesterday, Tigerair became the third Australian domestic airline to commit to stopping pre-selection conduct in two days.

"The ACCC is pleased that it has been able to achieve this positive change for Australian consumers without having to pursue other options," Mr Sims said.

"Once Virgin had agreed to make the first move, the others have been quick to follow suit."