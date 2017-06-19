This could be the craziest gelato flavour ever

Blue cheese and walnut gelato at the Windmill.

JUST when you thought you'd heard of everything, someone goes and mixes cheese and gelato.

And not just any cheese, but clue cheese.

Nana's Pantry in Bundaberg and Bargara's Windmill cafe are serving up a blue cheese and walnut concoction that so far has proved a hit.

Windmill manager Joey Caruana said the flavour was "almost like cream cheese”.

"We wanted to bring something new to the menu,” he said.

Mr Caruana said the gelato was made locally and with Baffle Dairy Fresh milk.

"They're gelato artisans actually so it's not something where they just press a button,” he said.

Mr Caruana said it was hard to put a finger on which of the eateries' flavours sold the most, but bubblegum and Kinder were popular with children while older people seemed to love the rum and raisin and blue cheese options.

"At the moment we've got a new one, choc fudge brownie, our chefs make the brownies then we turn it into gelato,” he said.