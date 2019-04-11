This certificate course could help you score a job

PROVIDING pathways for employment and training opportunities in Bundaberg is something that the team at Impact Community Services prides themselves on.

One such program is the Certificate III in Disability Care.

Elise Cottam is one of the teachers for the 18-week course.

Ms Cottam said there was both a theory and practical element for the participants.

"They're fairly in-depth units that they have to do and they have to complete them, work with diverse people, there's a workplace health and safety part to the course as well and support independence and wellbeing,” Ms Cottam said.

"And then we have four weeks of placement.”

She said the hands-on work would see the culmination of the units students had learnt applied into real life situations.

Ms Cottam said the students found the practical aspect of the course beneficial for their learning experience.

"... they actually get to see all their study, because quite often you get to week 8 or week 12 or 13 and there sort of looking around going 'I really don't remember the first five weeks' and then they get to placement and it's like 'wow that's what she meant', so it sort of turns the theory into reality for them,” she said.

Ms Cottam said this was her second class, both of which had an appeal to a wide demographic of nationalities and ages.

"... My youngest is only 17 and my eldest I think he's in his 60s now.”

She said there was a handful of participants in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

Ms Cottam said the demographic for the students matched the demographic of the disability industry; from young children and teenagers to those middle aged.

"It blends really well with the group we've got,” she said.

And the course has been successful in students gaining employment on completion.

"I started with 22, 16 graduated and all of those got jobs and I've still three more to graduate yet,” he said.

In the current course, Ms Cottam has 21 students and believes they all will graduate.

When it comes to why people participate in this course, she said the main consensus was that they liked to help people and the other one was they either know or live with someone with a disability.

"This is a nationally recognised course so they can go, they can stay in Bundaberg and repay Bundaberg, give back to the community if they like or they can go anywhere in Australia with this certificate,” she said.

"They are making it mandatory very soon, so people without the certificate will have to get it eventually.”

One of the students Paul Caruana said he'd worked in the industry about 10 years ago and was eager to get back into it.

He said it was seeing the client's happy faces and getting to help people that made him want to be a part of the industry once more.

Mr Caruana said he was hoping to work at Community Lifestyle Support after graduation.

Praising the work done at Impact, Mr Caruana said for those passionate about helping people, he'd recommend the course.

For more information on the course or Impact's services visit www.impact.org.au or phone their main office on 4153 4233 or 1800 179 233.