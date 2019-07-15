Thirty year reunion gets past Kepnock students together

TOGETHER AGAIN: (Back, from left) Keith Redshaw, Nathan Best, Greg Smith, Graham Lister, Leanne Laboo, Paul Pohlman and Dale Walker, (front) Trina McCracken, Wendy Redshaw, Darren Hayward, Michelle Gesche, Helen Murdoch, Shelley Pisani and Karen Pude

IT IS well known that after high school, friendships and connections can fade away as people forge their own lives and move away from their home city.

But on Saturday night, a very special reunion of school friends came together to reminisce on the past.

The 1989 class of Kepnock State High School reunited after 30 years.

Former student and event organiser Shelley Pisani got together with other past students to organise the event.

She said the idea for a 30-year reunion came to mind after the passing of a school friend.

"We were thinking about doing it as it'd been 20 years since the last one in 1999,” Ms Pisani said.

"And when one of our classmates passed away last year it was certainly an inspiration to reconnect.”

She said that with the help of social media, she was able to track down many past students.

The group of 70 took a tour of Kepnock State High School, enabling them to see all that had changed since they graduated.

"A lot of us commented that we spent most of our five years at high school fundraising for a pool and in the end they got it in our last year and we never got to use it,” Ms Pisani said.

The group also stopped by One Nightclub where Who Cares, their band for battle of the bands, had performed 30years prior.

"It was lovely to see none of that social hierarchy that was there at school,” Ms Pisani said.

"Thirty years on and everyone is keen to catch up and see what has been happening in others' lives outside of school.

"Reunions are a bit of a strange thing - a lot of people think they won't recognise each other, but that doesn't happen - there was a lovely buzz of conversation all night.”

She said it was great to seewho had stayed in Bundaberg and who had left and what their lives had become.

"One person travelled to the USA, some to Melbourne and Canberra and Cairns, so people came from everywhere,” she said.

"One person even found out about the reunion one day before it happened and had to organise a family of nine kids to get here in time.

"All the barriers have been pulled down now.”