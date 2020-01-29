Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fairbairn Dam.
Fairbairn Dam.
News

Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The wet weather continued yesterday as much of the region experienced a drizzly day.

The larger falls were recorded north of the Rockhampton region with official totals of more than 25mm only reaching as far south as Marlborough.

 

WEATHER WRAP: Rainfall totals over the past week on the east coast. Picture: BOM
WEATHER WRAP: Rainfall totals over the past week on the east coast. Picture: BOM

 

Despite the rainy day in the CBD, only 1mm was recorded at Rockhampton Airport yesterday between 9am and 4pm. The Capricorn Coast was even drier with 0.8mm

The torrential rain out west over the past few days subsided yesterday with Longreach, Blackall, Emerald and Blackwater all recording less than 1mm.

To the northwest, gauges in Clermont caught nearly 6mm.

However, river levels in the Fitzroy Basin continue to increase with parts of the Fitzroy, Dawson, Nogoa and Mackenzie rising.

Fairbairn Dam and Eden Bann Weir capacities continue to rise while Bedford, Bingegang and Tartrus Weirs remain at capacity.

 

Fairbairn dam levels showing a steady rise.
Fairbairn dam levels showing a steady rise.

 

Mt Morgan and Callide dams continue to fall.

Mount Morgan No. 7 is at 22.9 per cent and Callide Dam is at 29.6 per cent.

central queensland dams dams rainfall totals tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top lot goes from under hammer to open market

        premium_icon Top lot goes from under hammer to open market

        News MORE than 100 people filed into Bargara Headlands on Saturday for the estate’s official opening and auction of the jewel in the crown of the headlands – Lot 17.

        • 29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        Port to add ilmenite exports from mine west of Bundy

        premium_icon Port to add ilmenite exports from mine west of Bundy

        News Ports corporation excited to see project happening

        What life is like as an SES volunteer

        premium_icon What life is like as an SES volunteer

        News After nine incredible years volunteering, Ben Bartlett has been recognised for his...

        • 29th Jan 2020 9:45 AM
        Komodo dragon set to call the region home

        premium_icon Komodo dragon set to call the region home

        News COME March, a modern-day dragon is set to call Childers home.

        • 29th Jan 2020 9:45 AM