Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Third woman caught sneaking into Qld

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
30th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

 

A third woman is under police investigation after returning to Queensland from Victoria and failing to declare her whereabouts.

Queensland Police have fined one woman and the other two who flew back to Brisbane from Melbourne via Sydney remain under police investigation.

It comes after two women tested positive to the coronavirus on Tuesday night after returning to Brisbane from Melbourne and Sydney, and continuing to work and socialise throughout the city's southside while infectious.

It is not the third woman who works at YMCA Chatswood Hill outside school hours care.

Queensland's Deputy Police Commissioner told ABC this morning that there were now three women, not two, involved in the criminal investigation.

"There was actually three involved not two, we have initiated action against one, the other two remain under investigation, and then there is another person who has tested positive for COVID," he said.

"So at the moment we have two people who have been to Melbourne and back that have tested positive, the other one is not yet positive, that person has had action initiated against them and the other two remain under investigation."

 

 

Originally published as Third woman caught sneaking into Qld

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

        premium_icon Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

        News Police are urging the public and any witnesses with information to come forward as the search for the driver continues.

        • 30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        New gel blaster range opening as popularity in Bundy booms

        premium_icon New gel blaster range opening as popularity in Bundy booms

        News GEL blasters have become such a big deal in Bundy that one retailer is planning to...

        REVEALED: Masterplan for new campus at Bundy school

        premium_icon REVEALED: Masterplan for new campus at Bundy school

        News A development application has been submitted for the upgrades

        NAMED: Everyone expected in Bundy court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone expected in Bundy court today

        News A full list of people expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.