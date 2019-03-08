Third-time drink driver's 'celebrations' end with huge fine

DRINK DRIVING PUNISHED: Shawn Swift was fined $1000 after a Magistrate found him guilty of driving almost three times over the legal limit.

THERE is never an excuse for drink driving.

But when the offence happens more than once, it means a higher punishment may be the only way to deter the offender from doing it again.

And Bundy man Shawn Swift certainly felt lighter after he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday and plead guilty to driving a vehicle over the alcohol limit.

$1000 lighter to be exact.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said Swift was pulled over at 2pm on January 28 on Gin Gin Rd, South Kolan.

When officers tested his blood alcohol level, he returned the test having blown .135, over twice the legal limit.

Defence lawyer Charlotte Carrodus told Magistrate Gary Finger Swift had a "long week” celebrating the one year anniversary of his wife's employment at a pub when he'd been pulled over.

"He consumed three mid-strength beers and hadn't eaten dinner or breakfast before driving into town,” Ms Carrodus said.

"What don't you understand about not drink driving?” Magistrate Finger said.

"What doesn't he get about taking the risk? He keeps doing it.”

Ms Carrodus acknowledged it was now the third time Swift had appeared in court on similar charges.

"... But I don't see any pattern or issue,” she said.

"He would suffer financial hardship (if his licence was suspended) ... He has been without a licence since January 28 and has already suffered financial hardship.”

But Magistrate Finger was unwavering, snapping it was Swift's "fault” for ending up in this situation.

"... (he blew) Almost three times the limit ... come back again and it won't be a fine,” he said.

Swift was granted a work licence for his contracting business. He was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined $1000.