Third of vendors make loss in March quarter property sales

MORE than 30% of people in the Wide Bay area who re-sold a property during the March quarter did so at a loss, new data reveals.

According to the CoreLogic Pain and Gain March 2017 quarter report, the biggest regional losses came from areas closely linked to the mining and resources sector.

Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area behind Mackay (57.7%), Fitzroy (44.5%) and Townsville (43.2%).

CoreLogic report author Cameron Kusher said overall, there was still a relatively high proportion of units in regional Australia reselling at a loss (17.2%) but the proportion of loss- making unit sales had shifted substantially lower as "lifestyle markets see buyer demand rebounding and mining regions approach the bottom of their cycle”.

At the end of 2016, 17.9% of regional units had resold at a loss and in the March 2016 quarter the proportion was recorded at 19.7% of all properties.

The 17.2% of regional units resold at a loss is the lowest proportion since the December 2010 quarter.

"While the proportion of loss making sales has started to reduce in some of these regions, there remains a high willingness from home owners to sell up coupled with little demand to purchase,” Mr Kusher said.

"As a result we are seeing a high proportion of vendors materialising their losses.”