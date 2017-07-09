23°
News

Third of vendors make loss in March quarter property sales

9th Jul 2017 5:20 PM
NEW FIGURES: Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area in the report.
NEW FIGURES: Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area in the report. p_saranya

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 30% of people in the Wide Bay area who re-sold a property during the March quarter did so at a loss, new data reveals.

According to the CoreLogic Pain and Gain March 2017 quarter report, the biggest regional losses came from areas closely linked to the mining and resources sector.

Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area behind Mackay (57.7%), Fitzroy (44.5%) and Townsville (43.2%).

CoreLogic report author Cameron Kusher said overall, there was still a relatively high proportion of units in regional Australia reselling at a loss (17.2%) but the proportion of loss- making unit sales had shifted substantially lower as "lifestyle markets see buyer demand rebounding and mining regions approach the bottom of their cycle”.

At the end of 2016, 17.9% of regional units had resold at a loss and in the March 2016 quarter the proportion was recorded at 19.7% of all properties.

The 17.2% of regional units resold at a loss is the lowest proportion since the December 2010 quarter.

"While the proportion of loss making sales has started to reduce in some of these regions, there remains a high willingness from home owners to sell up coupled with little demand to purchase,” Mr Kusher said.

"As a result we are seeing a high proportion of vendors materialising their losses.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg property real estate

Just In

WATCH: Unlikely visitor checks out boat off Bundaberg shore

WATCH: Unlikely visitor checks out boat off Bundaberg shore

PHOTOGRAPHER stunned to see such a creature so far north.

Winterfeast festival full of flavours

GOOD TASTE: Brad Wong and Tracey Watson at the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market.

Photos from Bundy Flavours and Sunday Soiree

EXCLUSIVE: Our harvesters to be made in Thailand

SWEET SUCCESS: Canetec's first AX7500 harvester cut 90 bins of cane on its first day on the job at Wallaville.

Cutting above the rest ... again

Macaw seller gets $50K fine down to $300

CONVICTED: Ross Johnston was in conflict with Bundaberg Regional Council over his birds.

Bird seller scoffs at Bundy council

Local Partners

Kody in for long haul with recovery

Kody Collis, 19, was on his way home when he was hit by a Holden Captiva in the early hours of Sunday on June 25 on Maryborough St.

UPDATE: Community digs deep to support surf girl with cancer

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

Donations pile in for charity fundraiser

Get ready to RocKwiz

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis.

Live entertainment to rock your socks off

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Doomsday bunkers: Inside the world of the paranoid rich

IN terms of street appeal, there’s not much to recommend.

Ninja Warrior: 'Sorry Mum, I'm a stripper'

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt Wilson, 24, is getting ready for his 15 minutes of fame

True Blood star Nelsan Ellis has died aged 39

Nelsan Ellis’ agent said the actor died of “complications from heart failure.” Picture: SuppliedSource:News Limited

The actor was just 39.

'She was one of the naughtiest parents'

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

The documentary is due to air later this month

Delta Good-rrrmm banned from driving

Pop diva Delta Goodrem, seen climbing from a left-hand drive vehicle in a clip for her song River, withdrew her appeal.

"I feel the speed camera is inaccurate and would like to appeal.”

What's on the small screen this week

Lisa Parkes tackles the tyre swing on the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

HOUSE Rules will crown a winner while ninjas invade our screens.

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

“Who could be a better prom date than him?”

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $349,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $215,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

PET FRIENDLY SPACIOUS UNIT

43 Moncrieff Street, Walkervale 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Ideally situated in Walkervale sits this spacious low set brick unit that is part of a duplex. Being part of a duplex, you only have the same amount of people...

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!