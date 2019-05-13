Forget Saturday: A third of Hinkler has already voted

MORE than a third of Hinkler's voters have already been to the election poll.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission's figures, there were 37,900 voters who had been to the ballot box at Hinkler booths in the past two weeks.

In the 2016 Federal Election there were 92,927 votes registered in Hinkler.

In Bundaberg last week there was a 23 per cent increase of voter numbers compared to the previous week.

7888 people voted for who they wanted as their Hinkler representative across six days last week in Bundaberg pre-poll booths, while in the first week there had been 6377 voters.

The chance to vote on Saturday might explain the percentage increase compared to the first week, but local booths were almost deserted on Labour Day despite the public holiday rates awarded to the electoral staff on shift.

610 voters pre-polled in Bundaberg on Labour Day, which is quite a difference when compared to 1695 voters on Friday, the busiest day of the week for pre-poll numbers.

The second busiest day was on the Tuesday, with 1591 voters.

A polling booth in Childers opened in the second week, with another 1175 voters in total pre-polling.

There were more than 22, 572 voters at the booths in Hinkler last week, with larger numbers coming from Hervey Bay.

Local campaign volunteer Cal Toft, 82, observed the increase in voters compared to previous elections while handing out how-to-vote cards in Bundaberg last week.

"A lot more people are pre-polling now and for a lot of them it's not necessary," he said.