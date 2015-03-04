Third man charged with Pullen murder

A LOCKYER Valley man who was charged initially with being an accessory after the fact surrounding the 2012 death of North Mackay man Timothy John Pullen has been charged with his murder.

Stephen Dale Renwick, 39, appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday when his barrister John Jacob said his client would apply for bail at a future date.

Mr Renwick was wearing a white t-shirt and light denim jeans when he was brought into court from the city watch house and stood for the brief proceedings.

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall adjourned the matter to Mackay Magistrates Court for mention on March 11.

Stephen Dale Renwick (left) has been charged over the 2012 murder of Mackay man Timothy John Pullen. Facebook

Dysart man, Benjamin Francis Graeme Oakley, 27, also was arrested and charged with Mr Pullen's murder on Wednesday and he appeared briefly in the Mackay Magistrates Court.

Mr Pullen, 34, who was on bail for drug trafficking at the time, is believed to have been murdered after being taken from his North Mackay unit on April 16, 2012.

It is understood Mr Pullen may have been targeted because of a $30,000 drug debt and that a bounty had been put on his head.

His body has never been recovered.

Sunshine Coast man Zane Tray Lincoln, 36, was charged in July 2013 with Mr Pullen's murder after police received an anonymous tip from a member of the public and evidence found at the crime scene.

Three other people have been charged in the past two years with Mr Pullen's death after a three-year police investigation spanning three states and territories.

Former lovers, Northern Territory woman Keira Jeanette McKay, 27, and Sydney man Nicholas Voorwinden, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week in the Mackay Supreme Court and were sentenced to five years behind bars.

McKay and Voorwinden will be eligible to apply for parole after serving nine and 15 months respectively of their sentences.

North Queensland man, Luke Shayne Kister, 36, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact after he alleged helped dispose of Mr Pullen's body.

Homicide detectives said on Wednesday the investigation was still ongoing and had not ruled out further persons being charged.

TIMELINE:

April 2012: Timothy John Pullen, 34, is allegedly murdered in North Mackay.

July 2013: Zane Tray Lincoln is charged with murder on the Sunshine Coast and Stephen Dale Renwick and Luke Shayne Kister are charged with accessory after the fact in Mackay.

August 2013: Kiera Jeanette McKay and Nicholas Voorwinden are charged with manslaughter. McKay is extradited from Darwin to Mackay. Voorwinden was charged in New South Wales.

March 2, 2015: Voorwinden and McKay plead guilty to manslaughter and are jailed for five years. Voorwinden will be released after serving 15 months and McKay nine months.

March 3, 2015: Two men arrested and charged with murder.

March 4, 2015: Benjamin Francis Graeme Oakley and Renwick face court in Mackay and Brisbane on murder charges.

- APN NEWSDESK.