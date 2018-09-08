Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
He was remanded in custody, with a committal mention scheduled for November 6.
He was remanded in custody, with a committal mention scheduled for November 6.
Crime

Third man charged over fatal shooting

by Staff writers
8th Sep 2018 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THIRD man has been charged over the fatal shooting of a man north of Brisbane.

The 25-year-old Deception Bay man was arrested at a motel in Kallangur on Friday and was later charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Clinton “Rocky” Pollock.
Clinton “Rocky” Pollock.

Police alleged he drove a vehicle from the scene of where Clinton "Rocky" Pollock was fatally shot in the chest, on Thompson St, Deception Bay, on Sunday night.

Two other men have also been charged in relation to Mr Pollock's death.

Scarborough man Zachary James Hall, 28, and Justin Josh Meale, 26, of Rothwell, have both been charged with murder.

Hall did not appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Thursday where his matter was briefly mentioned.

He was remanded in custody, with a committal mention scheduled for November 6.

A police officer on the scene at Deception Bay following the shooting of Clinton Pollock. Picture: Tara Croser.
A police officer on the scene at Deception Bay following the shooting of Clinton Pollock. Picture: Tara Croser.

Meale had his matter heard in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until November 6.

brisbane clinton pollock crime fatal shooting third man charged

Top Stories

    PICTURES: $1.5m stunning Bargara penthouse for sale

    premium_icon PICTURES: $1.5m stunning Bargara penthouse for sale

    News THE perfect apartment doesn't exist - but the single-level penthouse of Classique comes pretty close.

    Bundy's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes revealed

    Bundy's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes revealed

    Dating Meet the top singles in the region looking for love

    Accused attacker ordered to leave town

    premium_icon Accused attacker ordered to leave town

    Crime Tracking device and a train ticket were just two conditions of bail

    'They'll arrest me on Monday': Bundy Sugar locks mum in home

    premium_icon 'They'll arrest me on Monday': Bundy Sugar locks mum in home

    News Mother faces arrest for being in family home on Bundaberg Sugar land

    Local Partners