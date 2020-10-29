Menu
Students at a high school have been evacuated after a caller made a bomb threat in the third day of similar threats to schools across NSW.
Crime

Third day of school threats during exams

by Christopher Harris
29th Oct 2020 10:37 AM
Students at North Sydney Boys High School were evacuated after a caller rang the school and said there was a bomb on the premises.

All the students at the school were told to leave the school's buildings following the call which was received this morning.

It is the third day this week public school students have been forced to evacuate after an encrypted threatening email was sent to at least 19 Sydney schools on Tuesday and north coast schools were evacuated on Wednesday.

Today's phone call threat would have disrupted students at the school's modern history exam which was due to begin at 9.25am and also the Information and Digital Technology exam.

North Sydney Boys High School.
