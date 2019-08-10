Third Burnett bridge inquiry 'excuse' to delay Quay St: Pitt

A Main Roads spokesman says the impact of changes to Quay St and the need for a future third Burnett River crossing will be accessed in a new study.

A Main Roads spokesman says the impact of changes to Quay St and the need for a future third Burnett River crossing will be accessed in a new study. mike knott

A QUAY Street bypass could be delayed by more than two years while the Queensland Government completes their study of the road.

Yet Federal MP Keith Pitt said it was an excuse to delay the project, while Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey described the state government stance as "disappointing”.

The state government said another bridge might be necessary for the project, which meant the costs could be higher than the $32 million in federal funds allocated from the Hinkler Regional Deal.

This week the State Government said it would investigate the costs of the Quay St project through the Bundaberg Integrated Transport Strategy (BITS).

Yesterday the Department of Transport and Main Roads said it would spend more than $1m on the strategy and connected traffic modelling.

"The impact of changes to Quay St and the need for a future third Burnett River crossing will be accessed,” a spokesman said.

"The traffic modelling project has started and is expected to be substantially completed by June 2020.

"However, the BITS will require extensive consultation with stakeholders and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.”

Bundaberg State MP David Batt said a bypass was needed to move heavy traffic out of Quay St in order to create a modern riverside precinct.

Mr Batt said that a third bridge would eventually be needed for Bundaberg as the population grew, but that the transport study could explore potential locations.

"Several ideas for the Quay St bypass have already been discussed between the council and Transport and Main Roads and I look forward to the completion of the transport study which should confirm the route and cost of the preferred option,” he said.

He said the study needed to be completed in a reasonable timeframe and not be delayed until after next year's state election.

Mayor Jack Dempsey described the state government's response towards Quay St as a disappointing one, given that the federal government had contributed.

"The council has engaged consultants to look at possible routes and costings,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We need the state to drive this project going forward.

"The Regional Deal funding is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unlock the potential of Bundaberg's riverfront precinct and revitalise the CBD.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said that Quay St was owned by the state government and yet it had committed nothing towards the necessary project.

"This is just another excuse for the Queensland State Labor Government not to commit funding to the Hinkler Regional Deal.”