Think outside of the square with ping pong exhibition

PING PONG: Cross Gallery owner Clinton Cross is calling for artists to exhibit work at his Ping Pong Show.

YOU'LL have to think outside the box, but inside the ping pong paddle when it comes to a local art exhibit.

The show is dedicated to ideas using a ping pong paddle, but before it does the organiser, Clinton Cross, is calling for submissions and the only requirement was it had to use a paddle in some way. "There's no rules when it comes to art,” he said.

"I wanted to step away from a square or rectangle shaped artwork and taking the idea from a London fundraiser a few years ago I came up with this award show.”

Local art buff Brad Marsellos will take part in the show with his work "spank” which features his behind.

"It's really exciting to be a part of the Ping Pong show and great to see a little private Bundy gallery thinking outside the circle to inspire artists,” Mr Marsellos said.

Mr Marsellos said Cross Gallery was one of the best kept secrets Bundaberg had and compared it to a New York warehouse space.

Mr Cross said it only took a little bit of imagination to step away from the mundane and hoped to see a variety of artist styles and mediums.

"You could cut it up, crochet or collage it - as long as it's has a ping pong bat it's accepted,” Mr Cross said.

The night will aim to bring together artists and has the encouragement from an award of $250 for the winner.

Artist can submit their work to the Cross Gallery before February 25, for the opening on March 1 for six weeks.

For more information check out the Facebook page, Cross Gallery or phone Clinton on 0417 737807.