Think and drink pink to spread message

PINK DRINK: Di Dingle and Kristina Ferguson from the WBHHS BreastScreen team get ready for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Contributed

BUNDABERG businesses and organisations are being called on to help paint the town pink by using special pink BreastScreen cups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

By using the disposable pink cups, cafes and canteens can promote the work of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's BreastScreen service and encourage women to book a life-saving mammogram.

The pink cups are priced at a discounted wholesale rate for local businesses and organisations, making them an affordable alternative to regular disposable coffee cups.

Wide Bay BreastScreen manager Dianne Dingle is hoping business get on boardand partner with them in an effort to paint Bundaberg pink.

"One simple way to support the great work of our BreastScreen team is by replacing your normal disposable coffee cups with our special pink cups, which prominently feature the 13 20 50 BreastScreen number on them,” she said.

"By purchasing these cups, your business or organisation will be highlighting the importance of women having regular mammograms and hopefully they will spark conversations over a cuppa.

"Our hope is those conversations will lead to women booking BreastScreen appointments.

"An appointment only takes 30 minutes, and that's half an hour that could save your life.”

The pink cups come in both small and medium size in packets of 1000. The cups will be delivered for free, and donation boxes will also be distributed.

Anyone interested in stocking the pink cups can email WBHHS-Cancer-Care-Service@health.qld.gov.au or phone 4325 6310.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an opportunity for us all to focus on breast cancer and its impact on those affected by the disease in our community,” Ms Dingle said.

"Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Australian women apart from non melanoma skin cancer, but thankfully survival rates continue to improve,” she said.

"Regular BreastScreens are the best way for women to detect breast cancer, early which in turn provides the best chance of surviving the disease.”

Free BreastScreens are available to all women 40 and above, with the program specifically targeting women aged 50-74.

To book a free BreastScreen, call 13 20 50.