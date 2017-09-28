THINGS TO DO ON HOLIDAYS

COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: Des Watts from Flying High Bird Sanctuary feeds three macaws at the Apple Tree Creek aviary. Take the kids there for a fun day out.

COLOURFUL CHARACTERS: Des Watts from Flying High Bird Sanctuary feeds three macaws at the Apple Tree Creek aviary. Take the kids there for a fun day out. Mike Knott BUN301215FLYING6

BUNDY BOWL

The team at Bundy Bowl and Leisure are going Mexican over the school holidays with nachos and tacos in their cafe, or you can do the Mexican Wave on their bowling lane with all your favourite activities on offer.

There will be ten pin bowling, giant balloon drop, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery, dodgem cars, laser tag, the giant slide, arcade games, mini-golf and more.

Bundy Bowl is at 17 Lester St and open from 10am until late.

For more information on holiday deals visit their Facebook page or phone 4152 4334.

CHIPMUNKS

Collect the two-for-one pass on page 18 of today's NewsMail and head along to Chipmunks Playland and Cafe where there is never a dull moment this school holidays.

Chipmunks is located at 59 Johanna Blvd and is open seven days a week from 9am Monday-Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

For more details phone 4151 4363.

FROZEN WONDERLAND

Get the kids out of the heat and onto the ice at the Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating facility in East Bundaberg.

Sessions are held every day during the school holidays at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm.

Cost is $10 to $18 per person, per session.

You can find the facility at 31 Victoria St, East Bundaberg.

GIANT POOL INFLATABLES

Children will love bouncing and sliding on these fun slides every day from 11am-4.30pm at Anzac Pool on Quay St.

Norville Park Pool will also be offering up some swimming pool inflatable fun in the sun at their facility on Enterprise St.

AVIATION HALL

Head along to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation to make the Make Your Own Bert Hinkler Goggles and Flying Cap events these school holidays.

Head to the gallery in the museum from 9am-3pm.

Cost is free.

Phone 4130 4400 for more.

WOODGATE ARTS

Experience a range of local art at the Woodgate Arts in Spring event. With paintings, drawings, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and jewellery, there's something for everyone.

The art exhibition is open all weekend from 9.30am-4pm. Gold coin admission.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2vH2exa.

SAILABILITY

Thinking of hitting the water this school holidays? Sailability Bundaberg is offering a school holiday sailing program to all who are interested in experiencing the thrill of sailing in a safe controlled environment.

On from 9am-noon, weather permitting, the program will run from the Bundaberg Sailing Club on Strathdees Rd, Burnett Heads.

Sail with the assistance of an experienced skipper in one of their sailing dinghies. All equipment is supplied for the session, which takes 20-30 minutes.

Cost is $5 per child and parental/guardian attendance is required.

To book email Derek at glanfiej@hotmail.com with your name and sailing date.

ALEXANDRA PARK

Get some fresh air, have a picnic and even visit the zoo, all at Alexandra Park.

Just on the waterfront, there's a playground, toilets, picnic and barbecue facilities for a family fun day out.

At the zoo there is a range of animals from dingoes to reptiles, birds and even monkeys.

For more information, phone 4153 8888 or 1300 883 699.

SNAKES DOWNUNDER

If you're looking for a short road trip and activities for the whole family, jump in the car and head on down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo.

At 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers, Snakes Downunder is open from 9.30am and has a hands-on and educational program scheduled - from a snake show, to reptile handling, koala talk, saltwater crocodile feeding and more.

Cost is $22 for adults, $18 for students and seniors and $14 for children aged 4-12, or $66 for a family pass.

For more information, phone 4126 3332.

HINKLER CENTRAL

Get the kids out of the house and head down to Hinkler Central for their Hot Wheels Immersive Zone today.

The free event is on from 11am-2pm outside Kmart.

Phone 4130 4756 for more information.

STOCKLAND BUNDABERG

Start sharpening your pencils because there will be a cartoon workshop outside Big W at Stockland Bundaberg today from 11am-1pm.

Kids will learn how to create their own cartoon character with a professional cartoonist.

The event is free.

Phone 0410 550 481 for more information.

BIRD SANCTUARY

See some of the brightest and colourful feathery friends in the country's largest free-flying bird aviary.

The Apple Tree Creek Flying High Bird Sanctuary is open from 7.30am-5pm today, with hundreds of birds which can be observed at the different feeding stations along the 400m of walking track.

Cost for adults is $20 and $10 for kids.

For more visit their Facebook page.