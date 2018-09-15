Things go bump in night as 'Bruce the ghost' stalks halls

YESTERYEAR: Students at the 88 Limestone technical college in the early 1900s.

YESTERYEAR: Students at the 88 Limestone technical college in the early 1900s. Contributed

WALKING the haunted halls of 88 Limestone before the sunrise is Nadine Embling.

She is there early in the morning, keeping the heritage-listed site in a clean condition.

In her 11 months at the precinct, she has made a new friend.

Bruce appears to be about 35 years old, with a well-manicured moustache and is friendly.

Ms Embling saw him one morning outside Dovetails. When she turned to take a closer look, he vanished.

Ms Embling believes Bruce is Limestone's resident spirit.

At first, she thought strange noises were in her imagination - until a chilling incident.

"I heard walking upstairs, and there's nobody there at 4am, it's just me,' she said.

"I went upstairs and looked around, thinking someone was having a go at me.

"I felt somebody tap me on the shoulder. I sh*t myself."

Ms Embling, who started believing in the afterlife after the death of her mother, now feels comfortable with the site's spirits - especially her mate, Bruce.

"I don't think he's a bad guy - I don't feel frightened of him," she said.

"I think he's happy the place has been done up and he's just really happy to live there."

Shane Humphrey was cleaning Dovetails when a cup fell off the coffee machine and smashed. "There was no way it could have fallen by itself," he said.

"I don't believe in ghosts but that was pretty strange."

McNamara and Associates managing partner Peter Wilkinson said three staff had reported things rushing past them, TVs flickering and doors suddenly opening and closing.

"The people who told me these stories are pretty credible people," he said.