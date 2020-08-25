THINGS TO DO: Nine Bundy attractions with perfect reviews

MOST things in life come with mixed reviews.

But in Bundaberg, a number of our attractions come with a perfect five out of five.

Online review site Trip Advisor features feedback from locals and visitors alike and these are the top picks from the list.

Cordalba State Forest.

Promisedland and Cordalba State Forest

Visitors to this area have only excellent and very good things to say about it.

Reviewer Paul F said it was a great place for a run.

"I don't have a mountain bike so I did wonder why my friends thought this place was a good idea," he said.

"It's an excellent place to go trail running. "The tracks are well laid out, clearly marked and great for simple easy jogs or more challenging technical runs. This is one of my favourite places to run out in the bush."

KALKI MOON: Michael Nash with the barrel aged Solstice London Dry Gin. Mike Knott BUN200218SOLSTICE1

Kalki Moon Distilling

This year Kalki Moon Brewing and Distilling celebrated its third birthday and welcomed a piece of equipment that'll help them increase their gin production nine-fold.

Visitors to the distillery are very impressed.

"What a great little place and full of atmosphere, great staff and wonderful products," Yvonne W said.

Located at 22 Commercial St.

Sarah Johnson and Beth Falzon at Woodgate Beach. Mike Knott BUN150120SOC9

Woodgate Beach

Described as the most perfect beach, there's good reason reviewers list Woodgate Beach as one of the best they've ever been to.

Those who have visited the seaside suburb list the pub, cafe and ease of catching a meal straight from the ocean as reasons for it being on their list of places to return to.

Zoe Young and Josh Phillips at Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery. Mike Knott BUN270319OHANA2

Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery

"Don't leave Bundy without stopping by this local gem," is the advice from happy visitor Josh.

"Who doesn't love a cider on a warm sunny Queensland day?"

The little shop over east boasts a lovely range of fruity ciders, wines and liquers made in Bundaberg.

Located at 5 Alexandra St.

JOIN OUR RESCUE SQUAD: A baby goat at Splitters Farm. Mike Knott

Splitters Farm

Splitters Farm is a favourite with local families and it seems it's becoming popular with visitors too.

Splitters Farm is a working cattle farm and farm stay camping destination just 10 minutes out of the city.

Visitors list it as a great place to unwind with something for everyone from children to grandparents.

If the photo evidence is anything to go by, the animals are pretty cute too.

Located at 205 Blairs Rd.

Tina from Tinaberries Brian Cassidy

Tinaberries

It's the berry farm we've all come to love because not only can you get delicious sweet berries there, but you can also get delicious tropical ice creams - all home-made.

The latest flavour to be launched was a mouth-watering combination of dragonfruit and lime.

Located at 15 Zinks Rd.

Tasting figs at Alloway Farm Market, Bundaberg

Alloway Farm Market

It's known as Bundy's favourite place to buy freshly grown figs but in time has grown into a farmside grocery store including everything from fruit and vegetables to sweets, frozen meals, handmade pasta and condiments.

They even sell plants.

Vanessa Joey proudly sings the little farm market's praises.

"Can't get enough of the local produce whenever we are visiting Bundaberg," she said.

"The coffees are great, you can stay and enjoy it takeaway."

Located at 1 Alloway Siding Road.

Shalom Markets

Bundaberg's weekly market is held every Sunday and gets top marks.

Visitor 52Phamtom said the market has so much on offer.

"It's amazingly cheap to keep a family in veges and fruit for a week if they bother to get up early on Sundays," the reviewer said.

"Lots of other stalls too, well worth the trip across town."

Located at Bro Hogan Drive.

Bulburin National Park.

Bulburin National Park

A two-hour drive from Bundaberg and located near Kalpowar is Bulburin National Park.

It contains the largest subtropical rainforest remnant in central Queensland.