Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN020419COU1
Crime

Thieving teen given chance to 'sort himself out'

Katie Hall
by
29th May 2019 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG teenager who stole $280 worth of goods including alcohol and tools and took a joy ride in a stranger's car has been placed on probation.

Jesse Leigh Vernon-Ware, 18, appeared in custody in the dock of Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with multiple stealing offences.

It was heard Vernon-Ware had started on a stealing spree on February 16, where he stole a King Chrome seven piece spanner set valued at $179 from Autobarn. He later told police he had sold the set.

On March 2, Vernon-Ware, along with a group of co-offenders attempted to break into several cars at East Bundy Backpackers. A car speaker was stolen from one of the vehicles.

On April 29, Vernon-Ware stole a bottle of vodka from Dan Murphys and later stole a $65 bottle of vodka from First Choice Liquor.

On May 4, Vernon-Ware was caught on CCTV at Bundaberg Workers and Divers where he stole a vehicle while in the company of another man. When police interviewd him, he admitted he drove the car to Burnett Heads with the other man, before driving it back and returning the vehicle. He later returned to drive the vehicle again before "losing” the keys. Defence lawyer Ryan Dwyer said Vernon-Ware had spend 23 day sin pre-sentence custody and was "scared”.

Mr Dwyer said his client had been hanging around with the "wrong people”. Magistrate Ross Woodford said he'd give Vernon-Ware a chance to "sort yourself out”. He was ordered to pay $280.99 restitution, and no conviction was recorded.

buncourt bundaberg crime jesse leigh vernon-ware theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New $40m bombshell in Barbera empire collapse

    premium_icon New $40m bombshell in Barbera empire collapse

    News A creditor’s report has unearthed a stunning alleged debt owed by a company connected to the embattled Barbera farming family empire which collapsed.

    • 29th May 2019 4:13 PM
    Agronomist says reef law risks farm productivity

    premium_icon Agronomist says reef law risks farm productivity

    Environment Reef protection measures risks long-term farm productivity

    Naked man tasered after arming himself with knives at marina

    premium_icon Naked man tasered after arming himself with knives at marina

    Crime Man jailed after pleading guilty to going armed to cause fear