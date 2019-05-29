Thieving teen given chance to 'sort himself out'

A BUNDABERG teenager who stole $280 worth of goods including alcohol and tools and took a joy ride in a stranger's car has been placed on probation.

Jesse Leigh Vernon-Ware, 18, appeared in custody in the dock of Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with multiple stealing offences.

It was heard Vernon-Ware had started on a stealing spree on February 16, where he stole a King Chrome seven piece spanner set valued at $179 from Autobarn. He later told police he had sold the set.

On March 2, Vernon-Ware, along with a group of co-offenders attempted to break into several cars at East Bundy Backpackers. A car speaker was stolen from one of the vehicles.

On April 29, Vernon-Ware stole a bottle of vodka from Dan Murphys and later stole a $65 bottle of vodka from First Choice Liquor.

On May 4, Vernon-Ware was caught on CCTV at Bundaberg Workers and Divers where he stole a vehicle while in the company of another man. When police interviewd him, he admitted he drove the car to Burnett Heads with the other man, before driving it back and returning the vehicle. He later returned to drive the vehicle again before "losing” the keys. Defence lawyer Ryan Dwyer said Vernon-Ware had spend 23 day sin pre-sentence custody and was "scared”.

Mr Dwyer said his client had been hanging around with the "wrong people”. Magistrate Ross Woodford said he'd give Vernon-Ware a chance to "sort yourself out”. He was ordered to pay $280.99 restitution, and no conviction was recorded.