Thieves using bank cards stolen from unlocked cars

COSTLY MISTAKE: Bundy thieves are using bank cards stolen from cars in fraudulent transactions.

POLICE are urging drivers to remove all valuables from cars and lock up after stolen bank cards were used by thieves.

So far this month, opportunistic thieves have targeted valuables in cars in Burnett Heads, Avoca, Walkervale, Svensson Heights and Bundaberg South and Bundaberg North.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the offences include one in Coleman St, Walkervale, between 4.25pm and 4.50pm on March 10.

"Unknown offender/s have allegedly gained entry to a parked and unlocked vehicle,” Snr Const Loftus said.

"As a result, property including a wallet containing ID, cards, financial institution cards and cash were stolen from a handbag.

"It is alleged fraudulent transactions have since occurred.”

Snr Const Loftus said it was important for people to lock vehicles.

"Please remind yourself or family and friends to remove all valuables from sight and wind up windows and lock all vehicle doors,” she said.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

THIEVES TARGET CARS

Paul Mittelheuser St, Burnett Heads

Between 12.30am and 6am on March 13, unknown offender/s have approached a parked vehicle and opened an unlocked door.

Property including a GPS, leatherman multi tool and men's sandals were stolen.

Reference QP1700459795.

Takalvan St, Avoca

Between 6.35pm on March 11 and 6.30am on March 12, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a parked vehicle and stolen a mobile phone, reversing monitor and fuel card.

Reference: QP1700453872.

Colman St, Walkervale

Between 4.25pm and 4.50pm on March 10, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a parked and unlocked vehicle.

Property including a wallet containing ID, cards, financial institution cards and cash were stolen from a handbag.

The cards have since been used in fraudulent transactions.

Reference: QP1700444275.

Williams Rd, Svensson Heights

Between 5pm on March 6 and 7.15am on March 7, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a parked vehicle and stolen property including a tool bag and a variety of tools.

Reference: QP1700418890.

Targo St, Bundaberg South

Between 8pm on March 3 and 5.30am on March 4, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a parked vehicle and stolen property including a wallet containing ID and bank cards.

The cards have since been used in fraudulent transactions.

Reference: QP1700400641.

Joyce St, Svensson Heights

Between 11am and 11.30am on March 2, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a vehicle and stolen a purse from a handbag which was sitting on a passenger seat.

It is the driver's window was down at the time of offence.

Anyone with information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the corresponding references.