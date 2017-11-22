Menu
Thieves use power tools to steal four sets of gates

INVESTIGATION: The theft happened on Voss Rd at North Gregory.
Emma Reid
THIEVES have used power tools to remove four sets of double gates from a North Gregory property.

Police are investigating the theft of the gates from the Voss Road address.

It appears an angle grinder or similar equipment may have been used to remove the gates from their hinges.

Police say the offence happened between 9.30am on Friday and 9.30am Monday.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, you can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1702040330.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or at online at crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Bundaberg News Mail
