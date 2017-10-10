Thieves target sports medicine at Martens Oval

BREAK IN: The sports medicine room at Martens Oval was broken into on Tuesday night.

WOULD-be thieves have jimmied open a door to get into a sports medicine room at Martens Oval.

Football Bundaberg committee member Ash Bratton said he received the call about the break-in after 10pm on Monday.

"The sports medicine building was broken into," he said.

"They jimmied the door open but the audible alarm went off and must have scared them."

Mr Bratton said it was the first time the room had been targeted at the Maynard St venue.

"It hasn't happened before in this building but it has happened in other parts of Martens Oval," he said.

"It is usually kids."

Mr Bratton said nothing was stolen from the room and he suspected the thieves were after something more than money or alcohol.

"Maybe they were looking for drugs," he said.

Bundaberg police are investigating the break and enter.

"Offenders gained entry by unknown means and have jimmied the door open with an unknown item," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Mr Bratton said the venue was secure and locked at the time of the break-in.

He said the incident was a reminder to others to keep an eye out.

"Be vigilant and make sure everything is locked up," he said.

"In this case we locked everything up, lit up the area and put alarm systems in - what more can you do.

"It looks like it was deterrent."