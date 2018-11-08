Thieves target Bundy local for third time

DISAPPOINTING: Thieves have targeted Bundy local Robert Sutherland, after they broke into his storage shed and stole over $1000 in belongings including swags, camp stoves and fishing gear.

THEY say lightning never strikes twice but for Robert Sutherland, it has struck for the third time.

Mr Sutherland discovered thieves broke into his long-held storage shed on Sunday, making away with more than $1000 in camping and fishing gear.

He says he can't believe thieves would target the shed, where he's never had any issues with security before.

"The man who owns this place, he's really good and looks after me and does walks around the sheds during the afternoons, so I wasn't worried,” Mr Sutherland said.

"I keep a lot of my camping, fishing and bric-a-brac there and on Sunday morning I drove by and saw the door was up a couple of hundred millimetres and found the locks were cut.”

The third theft has left Mr Sutherland, who is on a disability pension, reeling.

His car and canoe had previously been stolen.

"I'm offering a $100 reward but I'm barely scraping that together,” he said.

To report information call 0429 062 788.