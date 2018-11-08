Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISAPPOINTING: Thieves have targeted Bundy local Robert Sutherland, after they broke into his storage shed and stole over $1000 in belongings including swags, camp stoves and fishing gear.
DISAPPOINTING: Thieves have targeted Bundy local Robert Sutherland, after they broke into his storage shed and stole over $1000 in belongings including swags, camp stoves and fishing gear. Katie Hall
News

Thieves target Bundy local for third time

Katie Hall
by
8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY say lightning never strikes twice but for Robert Sutherland, it has struck for the third time.

Mr Sutherland discovered thieves broke into his long-held storage shed on Sunday, making away with more than $1000 in camping and fishing gear.

He says he can't believe thieves would target the shed, where he's never had any issues with security before.

"The man who owns this place, he's really good and looks after me and does walks around the sheds during the afternoons, so I wasn't worried,” Mr Sutherland said.

"I keep a lot of my camping, fishing and bric-a-brac there and on Sunday morning I drove by and saw the door was up a couple of hundred millimetres and found the locks were cut.”

The third theft has left Mr Sutherland, who is on a disability pension, reeling.

His car and canoe had previously been stolen.

"I'm offering a $100 reward but I'm barely scraping that together,” he said.

To report information call 0429 062 788.

bundaberg crime robbed robert sutherland thieves
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    School staff set to walk off the job

    premium_icon School staff set to walk off the job

    Education THOUSANDS of school support staff in state schools across Queensland will walk off the job.

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:45 AM
    Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    premium_icon Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    News Burnett Heads ranked 15th in Queensland's suburbs for capital growth

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    premium_icon Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    Council News Environmentally friendly technology the future for Bundaberg

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners