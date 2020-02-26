Menu
POLICE: Bundaberg Police Station.
Cars targeted overnight by thieves

Crystal Jones
26th Feb 2020 10:17 AM
POLICE are reminding locals to "lock it or lose it" after a number of thefts around the region. 

Between Monday and Tuesday, someone entered a house on Goodwood Rd at Elliott and stole a two horsepower red compressor worth about $200. 

If anyone has information, they're urged to call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2000394696 

Meanwhile, overnight there were a number of unlawful entries of vehicles.

On Woondooma St, Bundaberg West, a child's red Razor scooter was stolen from a car, as well as a camp chair.

An unsuccessful attempt to steal the car was made.

Police number: QP2000391902.

Meanwhile, a car on Baker St, Kepnock, had cash, entry tokens and a camping bag stolen. 

Police number: QP2000391733.

At Moodies Rd, Bargara, a Tomtom navigator was taken, which is worth about $600. 

Police number: QP2000395410.

Police reminded locals to be savvy to avoid theft as much as possible. 

All valuables should be removed from cars. If they can't be removed, ensure they can't be seen.

Police are investigating all reports and request that if anyone has any information in relation to these matters to contact police and quote the relevant reference.
 

