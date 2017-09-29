Thieves taking all they can from locals

Reports of plants, birds and even headlight covers have been stolen recently.

RESIDENTS are locking up everything that's not already tied down as they fear those with sticky fingers are on the rise.

Reports of plants, birds and even headlight covers have been broadcast on social media as being stolen in the Childers area throughout the month.

One Childers resident, Kristy Hamann said she has had eight peach faced bird stolen from her home in broad daylight.

"They had to go down my drive way in my car port,” she said.

"I bought them to breed with and it is just really frustrating that they think this kind of behaviour is acceptable.

"I have many other birds but I have moved them to my father in-laws property as I don't trust keeping them in town.”

Mrs Hamann said her birds were stolen in the first week of September and she knows people who have been a victim of theft more recently - she said the owners of an honesty box road-side plant stall have been taken advantage of by thieves.

According to her husband, people have stolen from the Conlons Rd stall several times, even taking the wire baskets plants were stored in.

The relentlessness of dishonest behaviour has caused the owners to shut the stall down.

Mrs Hamann said if she could speak to the people behind the theft of her birds she would ask them why they did it and if she can have her transport box back.

"I think that there is a pretty serious theft problem in Childers and (people should) lock up everything of value,” she said,

"If they steal birds and plants who knows what else they'd take.”

A spokeswoman from the Childers Police Station said they have only had one report of theft in the area.

She said someone reported two pink, 10-year-old desert rose plants being stolen between September 18 and 19 from a Ridgway St front yard.

Police are encouraging anyone who has had their belongings stolen to report it to Policelink by phoning 131 444.