Thieves take $800 from Afrikaans concert

MORE than $800 has been stolen from an Afrikaans music concert on Saturday night.

Organiser Rochelle Nieuwenhuizen said after the huge success of the night it was a "huge disappointment”.

Mrs Nieuwenhuizen said she's realised that since moving to Australia she has been too trusting.

"We were robbed,” she said.

Takings from the concert held at the Anglican Church Parish Hall and sales from CDs have disappeared.

"I'm shocked it could have happened in the church hall. So, so shocked,” she said.

Mrs Nieuwenhuizen said there were two men hanging around the steps of the hall early in the night.

"Before the concert started there was a man asking to charge his mobile phone in the hall, it was close to the door where a table was with the concert takings,” she said.

"During the evening the man who was charging his phone was sitting on the side front steps, we offered him something to eat.

"We all did not suspect anything, at the end Jack's wife left her table at the door where the money was to put the lights on, we think this is when the suspect could have grabbed the money bag and threw it out the window.

"As we put the last stuff on the ute, a man appeared out of the bush from nowhere. We suspect that he could have grabbed the money bag from the bush and took off. It is quite dark in front of the hall.

"If anybody sees an A4 page with lots of names ... it might be a clue to track the thief or thieves.”

The piece of paper was a list of people from the Afrikaans community, with the names of some highlighted.

There were about 50 people attending the concert on the night.

"We had a wonderful Afrikaans music concert in the Parish Hall on Saturday night,” Mrs Nieuwenhuizen said.

"Two singers entertained us. Jack Viljoen is from Gladstone, he is a talented singer and songwriter, he had just released his first CD in Australia. Then we also had Karin Laegan from Maryborough.”

The incident so far has not been reported to the police.