Thieves steal valuables left on display in unlocked cars

OPEN DOOR: Police are sick of people not locking their cars and leaving valuables in sight.

FRUSTRATED police are continuing to receive reports of property being stolen from cars that had valuable items left on display.

Incredibly, some of the vehicles had been left unlocked.

Among the recent offences was the theft of a ring and two watches, one of which was engraved, from a Toyota Camry in Woondooma St between 12.30am and 10am yesterday.

Police are also investigating the theft of cash, a fuel card and a remote control from a Toyota Kluger in Santa Fe Dr at Avoca between 6pm and 9.10pm on Saturday.

The previous day, in Baldwin Cres, also in Avoca, a handbag and keys were stolen from a Mitsubishi Outlander between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

Anyone with information which could help police with their investigations can phone Policelink on 131 444.