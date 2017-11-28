Thieves steal thousands worth of gear from Bundy charity

STOLEN: Gary Bannister is frustrated that a ride-on mower and other gardening equipment was taken from Bridges in Bundaberg.

A BUNDABERG charity has been left dumbfounded after callous thieves stole almost $4000 worth of gardening equipment used by clients as part of their rehabilitation.

Bridges Health and Community Care chief executive Sharon Sarah said she was dismayed to find out thieves had broken into the Bourbong St charity, broke a padlock on the shed and taken a number of items including a red ride-on lawn mower, a brand new regular mower, whipper-snipper, leaf blower and even a can of petrol.

The items were stolen from the Haven, a psychosocial rehabilitation facility for people with mental illness.

"We are really disappointed that people would steal from a charity that is there to help people get well,” Ms Sarah said.

"It is a low blow.

"Clients that come to the Haven help to keep the place tidy by mowing and general gardening, which in turn, helps build their confidence, provide work ready skills and gives them meaningful activities and opportunities to socialise.”

The theft is believed to have happened between November 9 and 12.

But it was only noticed by the charity about a week and half ago after recent wet weather meant the equipment was unused.

Ms Sarah said a friend of Bridges informed her that the items were being sold on Facebook.

"The thief has apparently sold or is attempting to sell the items through Facebook so we thought it was important that anyone who has recently brought items as described may not realise they have bought stolen goods,” Ms Sarah said.

"Hopefully the police can track the individuals down.”