Thieves steal paraplegic's quad bike and his freedom

STOLEN: The stolen quad bike was of the same model and colour as the one pictured.

AFTER living most of his life as a paraplegic, Jim Baldry was given the ability to move around again when he got red four-wheeler.

Now that's been taken from him.

Mr Baldry's daughter Skye Margaret Woodgate said the theft of her father's quad bike had left him and his family devastated.

She said her wheelchair-bound father used the quad bike to get around the yard an to play with his grandchildren.

"Dad is a paraplegic and has been for most of his life,” Ms Woodgate said.

"The quad bike allowed him to move again. Ge was able to help maintain the bit of land that he is on.

"It has special hand control modifications to it.

"The gear stick has been moved up to the handlebars so that he can use it.”

Ms Woodgate said despite the modifications, the bike had more of a sentimental value than a monetary one.

"It gave him some freedom,” she said.

"At the moment he's got his wheelchair and a scooter, but it will still make it harder for him to move around without the quad.”

The theft was out of the blue and there's no indication who took it or where it is now.

"It was completely random,” Ms Woodgate said.

"We have done a drive around to try and find it, because we thought someone might dump it after it wouldn't turn on like a usual one.

"But we couldn't see it anywhere.”

Ms Woodgate said the bike was at her uncle's East Bundaberg home, between Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Telegraph Rd, where he was doing some repairs when it was stolen.

She said the quad bike was was stolen on Wednesday and police were notified on Friday morning.

The quad bike is a red Kawasaki with the registration KLF-250.

"We just want to appeal to the public to keep an eye out and give police any information which may help,” Ms Woodgate said.

"And to let the people who took it, know who they have taken it from and how they have taken more than just a bike.”

Anyone with information can phone contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide a report online at the website www.police.qld.gov.au/ programs/policelink.