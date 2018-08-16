Thieves steal hundreds of dollars of alcohol from stadium

This is the second time the stadium has been robbed in 10 months.

THREE-hundred-dollars worth of alcohol was stolen from the Bundaberg Basketball Stadium this morning.

About 12.30am today, a security alarm was triggered when an unknown number of people broke into the venue's bar fridge.

Security officers contacted Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin shortly after the theft and police were notified a couple hours later.

Mr Catlin told the NewsMail those behind the theft had got inside the building by removing a bolt lock from the complex's side door. The alarm went off once a plate lock on the fridge was removed.

"It's a bit upsetting to know that there are people who would do that type of thing," Mr Catlin said.

"All the alcohol has now got to be replaced and, because we are a not-for-profit organisation, that will have to come from all our members."

Police have been contacted for comment.