Thieves steal $9700 motorbike from shop

A BUNDABERG business has been left counting the cost of a motorcycle theft in the early hours of this morning.

Around 3.30am, a person or people smashed through a glass window panel and took a Yamaha YZ125.

The brand new motorbike retails at $9700.

Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre co-owner Louise Iseppi said police had been called and detectives had been out.

"They've knocked out one of the panels of glass and taken one bike,” she said.

The blue and white bike would stand out to anyone who knows their motorcycles, according to Mrs Iseppi.

"One hasn't been sold in the area for a while,” she said.

The shop has had to board up the panel while they wait for a special piece of glass to repair the damage.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Bundaberg police on 4153 9111.