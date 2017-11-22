Thieves siphon fuel from business

POLICE are looking for thieves who siphoned diesel fuel from two trucks in Norville.
The theft happened between 6pm last Thursday and 5am on Friday.
The diesel fuel was siphoned from two work trucks at business on an Enterprise Street.
A hole was cut in a wire fence to gain access to the premises.
If you have any information which may help investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference number QP1702018738.
You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.