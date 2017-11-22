Thieves siphon fuel from business

THIRSTY THIEVES: Two trucks at the Enterprise Street business were targeted.

THIRSTY THIEVES: Two trucks at the Enterprise Street business were targeted. Contributed

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

POLICE are looking for thieves who siphoned diesel fuel from two trucks in Norville.

The theft happened between 6pm last Thursday and 5am on Friday.

The diesel fuel was siphoned from two work trucks at business on an Enterprise Street.

A hole was cut in a wire fence to gain access to the premises.

If you have any information which may help investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference number QP1702018738.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.