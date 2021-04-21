Menu
Bundaberg police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a Kalkie home.
Crime

Thieves make off with haul of gear from Kalkie home

Geordi Offord
21st Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Overnight on April 14, a home on Golden Penda Court was allegedly entered with a number of items being stolen.

Items include a Giant ATX-2 mountain bike with a distinctive black and yellow pattern, a well-worn Z-flex Jimmy Plumer Cruiser skateboard with blue on the bottom and black on top, and a Picasso Asegai speargun with a white handle, black shaft and yellow spear tip cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote the reference QP2100693968.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers or calling 1800 333 000.

